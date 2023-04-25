NFL Draft profile: Boise State star safety JL Skinner

NFL Next Gen Stats rank Skinner third among this year's class of safeties. One mock draft has the former Boise State standout going in the second round.

BOISE, Idaho — As perhaps the highest touted Boise State football player in this year's NFL Draft, JL Skinner looks to be the full package.

The California native has the size, speed, physicality and football IQ that should translate to the next level. Some draft boards have him going as early as the second round, with the 2023 NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday.

At Boise State's Pro Day, KTVB talked with Skinner about what the process has been like, and how it feels to finally take in all the excitement.

During the 2022 season, Skinner drowned out the NFL hype, focusing on the task at hand. The hype began after recorded a team-best 92 tackles and laid some ground-shaking hits in 2021, and continued through last fall.

"I just wanted to stay focused, you know, the NFL would come. We have this moment right here to be able to talk about those things," Skinner said at Pro Day. "During that time of the season it was about winning and trying to bring back a championship."

As he begins his professional journey, Skinner wants to bring that same team-first mentality to the next level.

"Really somebody that's physical, smart and wants to do everything for your organization, your team," Skinner said. "You know, just really wants to make that place a better place no matter what. Really just trying to bring that place to a higher level and make an impact."

After a pectoral injury, Skinner could not compete in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. After a surgery in March, the standout safety was also unable to participate in Boise State's Pro Day, but was still in attendance to support his teammates.

Despite the hiccup, Skinner is confident the tape from his four-year career with the Broncos will prove everything he would have wanted to.

"Even with the injury, I've still enjoyed it. It hasn't brought me down. Like, I was down for that day of course, but you gotta be able to pick things up and get better, and go ahead and move forward in life," Skinner said. "You just have to keep your spirit high and be able to continue to push forward. It's just a blessing in disguise, he'll be back from it."

NFL Next Gen Stats rank Skinner third among this year's class of safeties, with an overall score of 6.25. That score for a prospect is given to players who will go on to be an average NFL starter.

With a 6-foot-4 frame and hard-hitting tackling ability, Skinner has drawn interest from various NFL teams. The Boise State defender participated in practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl and was a 2022 All-Mountain West First Team honoree.

Skinner said he is ready to show off his versatility, and play whatever role he can to contribute to his future home.

"You know, a lot of different defenses run a lot of different things. They have me at all different positions, so it's not really one specifically that I've honed in on. Really just being able to play every role, everywhere."

The prospect has never been to an NFL game, and described the experiences over the past month as surreal. With the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City just days away, the realized dream is on the horizon.

"It probably won't hit me until I get a helmet, be able to see like, 'man, yeah, this is me,' but it hasn't hit me yet," Skinner said. "I still feel as if I'm in college kind of. Just getting ready, prepared, trying to do things the pro way."

See where media outlets project Skinner to land this weekend in updated mock drafts:

CBS Sports: Second round (No. 56 overall) Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL.com: Third round (No. 77 overall) Los Angeles Rams

Pro Football Focus: Fifth round (No. 117 overall) New England Patriots