BOISE - The Boise State football team moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) are riding a six-game win streak, and will face No. 21 Utah State (10-1, 7-0 MWC) on Saturday with the winner earning a trip to the Mountain West Championship game.

RELATED: Monster night for Modster, Broncos top Lobos 45-14

The Aggies also moved up two spots in the poll, which decides matchups for the four-team playoff as well as the New Years Six bowl games.

The top-ranked Group of Five conference champion gets an automatic berth in the one of those high profile bowl games. Currently, UCF (10-0, 7-0 American Athletic) is ranked No. 9 in the playoff rankings after moving up two spots Tuesday night.

The Knights will play at South Florida (7-4, 3-4 AAC) on Friday, but they have already secured a spot in the AAC championship game.

If the Broncos or Aggies hope to secure a bid to a New Years Six bowl, they'll need to win the conference championship and hope for at least one UCF loss in the last two weeks of the season.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Week 13)

1. Alabama, 11-0

2. Clemson, 11-0

3. Notre Dame, 11-0

4. Michigan, 10-1

5. Georgia, 10-1

6. Oklahoma, 10-1

7. LSU, 9-2

8. Washington State, 10-1

9. UCF, 10-0

10. Ohio State, 10-1

11. Florida, 8-3

12. Penn State, 8-3

13. West Virginia, 8-2

14. Texas, 8-3

15. Kentucky, 8-3

16. Washington, 8-3

17. Utah, 8-3

18. Mississippi State, 7-4

19. Northwestern, 7-4

20. Syracuse, 8-3

21. Utah State, 10-1

22. Texas A&M, 7-4

23. Boise State, 9-2

24. Pittsburgh, 7-4

25. Iowa State, 6-4

© 2018 KTVB