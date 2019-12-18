LAS VEGAS — Bowl festivities for the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl are in full swing, as both Boise State and Washington are in Vegas for their bowl game on Saturday.

Before the Huskies and Broncos take the field at Sam Boyd Stadium, watch the Las Vegas Bowl news conference live stream at 7:15 p.m. MT on KTVB.COM. Washington's head coach, Chris Petersen, one Huskies player, coach Bryan Harsin, and senior John Molchon will talk about the bowl game.

The rest of the bowl festivities will continue throughout the week, including interviews with coaches from the Hard Rock Hotel about the early signing period on Wednesday and a pep rally from Fremont Street on Friday.

Make sure to tune to KTVB Channel 7 and KTVB.COM at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show, where KTVB's Jay Tust and Will Hall will be live from Las Vegas with everything that you need to know about the Broncos' matchup against Washington. The Game Day Show will break down how the Broncos and Huskies compare, what Chris Petersen thinks of playing against his former team, and players on both teams that you need to watch out for.

Following the end of the Las Vegas Bowl, there will be a live stream of Boise State's post-game press conference, which will feature coach Harsin and several players reacting to the outcome of the game and the official end of the 2019 football season.

