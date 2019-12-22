LAS VEGAS — Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington sent out coach Chris Petersen with a 38-7 victory over No. 18 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Richard Newton rushed for 69 yards with a short touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass for the Huskies. They capped an erratic season with a dominant finale for Petersen - who left Boise State to coach Washington - after he announced Dec. 2 he was stepping down after six seasons.

Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden had interceptions, and coordinator Jimmy Lake’s defense allowed 266 yards. Lake is taking over as head coach for the Huskies.

Boise State started the game with freshman Hank Bachmeier at quarterback, after he was sat out since Nov. 2. He was later benched for senior Jaylon Henderson after he threw his second interception.

On a brighter note, freshman George Halani keeps the Broncos' streak of 1,000-yard rushers alive after he broke 1,000 yards on the season. The streak is now to 11-straight years.

Boise State ends the season with a 12-2 record. The Broncos are now 4-1 in the Las Vegas Bowl and coach Bryan Harsin is 1-1 against Chris Petersen.

Junior STUD Curtis Weaver and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland may have played their last game as Broncos, as they have yet to announce if they will forego their senior seasons and enter the NFL Draft.

RELATED: Watch the Broncos' post-game press conference after the Huskies blow out Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl

Watch more Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: Las Vegas Bowl live blog and Game Tracker: Boise State Broncos vs. Washington Huskies

RELATED: Boise State football: Two teams naturally on their toes