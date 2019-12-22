LAS VEGAS — Ooof. Following Boise State's 7-38 loss to the Washington Huskies in Chris Petersen's final game as their head coach, watch a live stream of the Broncos' post-game press conference.

The Broncos' 2019 season ends at 12-2 and the Huskies improve to 8-5 on the season.

During the post-game press conference, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin will likely answer questions about why freshman Hank Bachmeier started over senior Jaylon Henderson, who ended up taking over Bachmeier after he threw his second interception. Bachmeier last played on Nov. 2.

Several Boise State players will also answer questions from the media about ending the season with a loss.

Boise State is now 4-1 in the Las Vegas Bowl and coach Harsin is 1-1 against Coach Pete.

RELATED: Las Vegas Bowl live blog and Game Tracker: Boise State Broncos vs. Washington Huskies

RELATED: Decade in Review: 11 biggest moments in Boise State football in the 2010s

Watch more Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist: