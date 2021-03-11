How to watch Boise State play No. 23 Fresno State on Saturday

The Broncos will likely have revenge on their minds against the rival Bulldogs after Fresno State last beat Boise State in the conference championship in 2018.

For the first time since the 2018 Mountain West Conference Championship, the Boise State football team will play the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

The Broncos (4-4, 2-2) enter Saturday's rivalry game trying to string together their first winning streak of the season. Boise State beat Colorado State 28-19 last week after coming back from a two-score deficit against the Rams.

Boise State's game against Fresno State is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Bulldog Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network, available on cable, satellite and streaming services. Scroll down for channel information and other ways to keep up with Saturday's rivalry game.

The Bulldogs will be defending Bulldog Stadium with a 7-2 record on the season and a number-23 ranking in this season's first College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings.

A win at Fresno State would also be the Broncos' second win against a Top 25 program this season. The Broncos got their first road win over an Associated Press Top 10 team since 2001 when they went on the road to Provo, Utah, and beat then-No. 10 BYU 26-17. The last time Boise State beat an AP Top 10 team on the road was against then-No. 8 Fresno State in 2001.

Boise State will likely get a third road game against a Top 25 team to end the season when the Broncos play the now-24th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

ON TV

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight: Channel 139 / 1139 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 221

Dish Network: Channel 158

Cox: Channel 234

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the Paramount+, available in Apple and Android app stores.

