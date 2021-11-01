Watch live at 1 p.m.: Andy Avalos addresses Broncos' win at Colorado State

Avalos vowed to celebrate the win but "get right back to work" in preparation for the next matchups on the Broncos' schedule.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos is set to hold his weekly press conference Monday following the Broncos' comeback win over Colorado State.

The presser begins at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story. Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough and Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson are also set to give remarks.

Boise State notched its victory Saturday night, defeating the Rams in Fort Collins 28-19. Down 13 points in the first quarter, the Broncos offense rallied in the second half of the game, securing the team's eleventh all-time win over Colorado. The success brings Boise State to a four-win, four loss record this season.

Both Hank Bachmeier and Khalil Shakir shone against the Rams, with the quarterback throwing for 253 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, while wide receiver Shakir, who made nine receptions for 118 yards.

Avalos vowed to celebrate the win but "get right back to work" in preparation for the next matchups on the Broncos' schedule.

"They deserved it tonight. They deserved the success they had individually, but more importantly, collectively together as a team," he said after the game. "When we needed a huge special teams play there at the end of the game, we got that."

The Broncos' next game is set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. against Fresno State.

