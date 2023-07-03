'We like to have fun': The connection between Boise State's standout sophomores

From football to dancing, Boise State's Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty can do it all. As their potential rises, the duo is sure to "keep each other accountable."

BOISE, Idaho — Less than one year ago, Boise State's Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty were a pair of true-freshman players, destined to learn from the sidelines behind a veteran quarterback and running back.

The duo out of the Lone Star State quickly turned heads, became important pieces in the Broncos' offensive success, and went on to win Mountain West Freshman of the Year and earn all-conference honorable mention honors.

Green and Jeanty also took ahold of the opportunities around them, such as signing autographs at Wise Guy Pizza. The two will also make appearances at Boise Hawks games this summer.

From inexperienced to standouts, the Broncos' backfield duo set the ceiling in the sky after just one year on The Blue.

Through a week-and-a-half of spring camp, members of the media have already spoke with the starting quarterback and – for now – first-team running back. Veteran ball carrier George Holani has not been on the practice field yet, but is participating in team meetings and film sessions.

Last fall, Jeanty erupted for 821 rushing yards and 157 receiving yards. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound back found the end zone seven times in his first collegiate season, including a two-touchdown outing against Fresno State.

During his first media availability Monday, Jeanty said his first 14 games "boosted" his confidence ahead of what could be a monster sophomore season.

"It really showed me what I can do playing a full game getting a great amount of carries," Jeanty said. "I wouldn't say it was easy. I would say it was a lot of learning and growing throughout the season, and I think I did a good job with putting myself in a place to get the opportunity to play that much."

Up until Boise State's brutal loss at UTEP, Green anxiously awaited his opportunity to take over behind center – following a teaser appearance in Corvallis to start the season.

Now, Green is the most-experienced player in the Broncos' quarterback room, something he said is "crazy to think about."

While Green and Jeanty are just sophomores, their paths crossed back in Texas prior to the City of Trees. According to Jeanty, the quarterback out of Lewisville reached out to him to workout together before rocking the blue and orange.

As the potential, hype and hopes for the duo from Bronco Nation increase, the second-year duo is leaning on one another to stay the course. Behind center or signing autographs, it is clear Green and Jeanty are more than just teammates.

"Taylen man, that's my guy. I mean, before I even got here, he reached out and we worked out. So, we just have a different type of connection," Jeanty said. "Keep each other accountable on the field and off the field. It's great to have a guy like that at quarterback and just as a friend."

The friends also "like to have fun" while on the gridiron, and "like to dance." Everyone knows the two can move between the white lines, but they can also boogie. Jeanty told the media he is better on the dancefloor than Green.

"Definitely me, no doubt. He got a little bit of moves, but I just think I'm better, you know," Jeanty said. "How many guys do you see this swole that can move like me?"