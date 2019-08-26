BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football program released their first official depth chart of the 2019 season on Monday.

To no surprise true freshman Hank Bachmeier was listed as the starting quarterback.

"Hank put himself in this position. Hank earned," head coach Bryan Harsin said following Fall Fan Fest on Saturday.

"He made throws, he completed passes, he did things in the pocket. Hank, deservedly, is the quarterback right now," he said.

Bachmeier is followed on the depth by sophomore Chase Cord and senior Jaylon Henderson on the depth chart.

A Pecking Order at RB?

Head coach Bryan Harsin was non-comital when ask if had settled on a starting running back following Boise State's annual Fall Fan Fest on Saturday.

“Right now we have three guys that we can roll into a game with and feel good about because they’ve all done things throughout fall camp that have been spectacular,” Harsin explained. “They’re competing in a good way and it’s been good to see.”

Keep that in mind when you look at the depth chart. Junior Robert Mahone is currently listed at the No. 1 running back with sophomore Andrew Van Buren listed as RB2 and true freshman George Holani listed as RB3.

Four True Freshman on the Two-Deep

In addition to Bachmeier and Holani, two other true freshmen were on the initial depth chart: cornerback Markel Reed and safety JL Skinner.

Both Reed and Skinner have impressed since arrived on campus.

Junior wide receiver CT Thomas on Reed: "I like him. He's long and physical. I think he's going to be good for a long time at Boise State. He's going to step up and make some good plays this year I believe."

Junior safety DeAndre Pierce said of Skinner that, "He's big, but he can move, he can cover and he's always willing to come in (and help) in run support."

