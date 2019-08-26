BOISE, Idaho — At 1 p.m. on Monday, watch the live stream of Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference before the Broncos take on the Florida State Seminoles in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Aug. 31.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Harsin announced that true freshman Hank Bachmeier will be the Broncos' new starting quarterback, beating redshirt sophomore Chase Cord and Junior Jaylen Henderson for the starting role.

The Broncos' next starting running back has yet to be named so Bronco Nation may be waiting for the first official depth chart to be released to find out.

To catch up on everything Boise State football, make sure to watch the Bronco Roundup Preseason Special, which covers expectations, possible break-out players, and coaches' thoughts on fall camp in KTVB's Boise State football YouTube playlist.

RELATED: GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. Florida State

WATCH BELOW: Bryan Harsin's press conference following the Boise State Broncos' first scrimmage this fall camp

RELATED: Freshman Hank Bachmeier named the starting quarterback for Boise State

Watch more Boise State Football:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: