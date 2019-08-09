BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is now ranked No. 22 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls after their 14-7 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd on Friday night.

Entering the matchup against the Thundering Herd, the Broncos were ranked No. 24 and entered the season unranked.

The Central Florida Golden Knights, the only other Group of 5 school ranked in the Top 25, moved up to No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll. UCF was ranked 18th in the AP and 17th in the Coaches Poll last week.

Under the College Football Playoff format, the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion gets a New Years 6 (NY6) bowl game bid. This year, the Group of 5's NY6 bid is for the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX on Dec. 28.

UCF went to an NY6 bowl the last two seasons - a 34-27 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl in the 2017 season and a 32-40 loss to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl last season.

This week, no Mountain West Conference teams received votes in the AP Poll. The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys received votes in the Coaches Poll.

Hawai'i (2-0, 0-0 Mountain West) beat Oregon State 31-28 on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors now have two wins over PAC-12 teams this year. Boise State will host Hawai'i in a conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Albertsons Stadium.

Wyoming (2-0, 0-0 Mountain West) beat the Texas State Bobcats (0-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) 23-14 on Saturday. The Cowboys will play the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Boise State plays the Portland State Vikings (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Albertsons Stadium, before entering conference play.

