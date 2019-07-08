BOISE, Idaho — Vandal sports team have a new leader.



The University of Idaho named Terry Lynn Gawik as the school's new athletic director.



University President C. Scott Green made the announcement Wednesday in Boise.

“Terry Gawlik is a talented leader who brings vision, enthusiasm, experience and integrity to this position,” Green said. “We are thrilled to add someone with a decades-long track record of commitment to student-athlete success – in competition, in the classroom and in the community. She is the right leader for our Vandal Athletics program as we build a culture of excellence now and for many years to come. Terry has extensive experience in NCAA men’s and women’s athletics which has allowed her to develop a broad network of coaches and administrators that sets her apart.”

Gawik is taking over after Rob Spear was fired last year by the Idaho State Board of Education.



Spear came under public scrutiny for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a Vandal football player in 2013.

Gawlik comes to Idaho from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where she currently serves as senior associate athletic director for sports administration and is a member of the athletics division’s senior staff. She has worked in UW-Madison’s athletics division since 1994.

“I am very honored to accept this position and become a member of this great Vandal community,” Gawlik said. “My passion is developing people – our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff. Together we will continue to build championship programs. I know President Green has a great vision for this institution and for the athletic department. I will work every day to lead and help facilitate this vision.”

The Board of Education approved a five-year contract for Gawlik during a special meeting in Boise Wednesday.

Gawlik’s annual base salary will be $200,000 per year. With incentives, which are based on academic and athletic performance, her salary could increase as high as $255,000 annually.

Gawlik’s contract at the University of Idaho begins September 1, 2019.