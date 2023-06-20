P1FCU Kibbie Dome: Idaho stadium to receive new name

Northwest-based credit union P1FCU has secured the naming sponsorship of the iconic ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

MOSCOW, Idaho — After more than 50 years, the iconic ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow is set to receive a new name.

Northwest-based credit union P1FCU has secured the naming sponsorship of the multi-purpose stadium, pending approval from the Idaho State Board of Education at a special meeting on Wednesday, June 21. According to Tuesday's announcement, the new proposed name is the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The sponsorship would give P1FCU the naming rights for 10 years. The dome plays host to a variety of events, including Vandal football, commencement, the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, entertainment events, community and vendor events, and more.

In addition to its naming sponsorship, P1FCU will also back two student programs focused on financial success.

The first is the Better Education About Money for Students (BEAMS) program. BEAMS teaches roughly 400 University of Idaho students about financial knowledge and skills through coaching each year. Officials said they hope P1FCU's sponsorship allows BEAMS to expand to all Vandal students.

The second program is Elevate Idaho, which is focused on increasing opportunities in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) for Vandal student-athletes. As many sports fans know, the NCAA governing body is now allowing student-athletes to profit off their own popularity.

P1FCU plans to partner with the University of Idaho College of Law's Entrepreneurship Law Clinic and the College of Business and Economics Idaho Entrepreneurs program to assist Vandals navigate the world of NIL through new opportunities.

P1FCU (@p1fcu) steps up their support of the University of Idaho with a transformational partnership, which includes naming rights to the P1FCU Kibbie Dome and the sponsorship of financial literacy programs.



Read More ⤵️https://t.co/yJJhgjoRSX pic.twitter.com/LuXxsGMCMS — Idaho Vandals (@Idaho_Vandals) June 20, 2023

"P1FCU is an ideal partner for the University of Idaho because we share a deep commitment to educating and empowering the people we serve," U of I President Scott Green said. "It's exciting to work with them to expand their commitment to the Vandal Family. Together, we will further strengthen and elevate the university community."

In addition to football, the Kibbie Dome is also the home of Vandal soccer, tennis and indoor track and field. It is the only NCAA indoor soccer field in the country, according to University of Idaho Athletics.

The dome is well known for its look, with an arched roof and distance of 144 feet from the center height to the turf below. It has a capacity of more than 16,000 for Vandal home football games.

"P1FCU is honored to enter into this partnership with the university. The University of Idaho partnership and P1FCU Kibbie Dome naming sponsorship creates a great opportunity to further invest in young adults and empower them through a high-impact, high-value financial literacy education with support from our staff," P1FCU President and CEO Chris Loseth said. "This will be a rewarding partnership for P1FCU along with the students, alumni, employees and fans of the University of Idaho and Vandal Athletics."

Tuesday's announcement said P1FCU's sponsorship includes support for UI Extension Personal and Family Finance programming. The program is focused on finance for low- and moderate-income households across the Gem State.

"The Vandal Family has long called the Kibbie Dome home," Green said. "This partnership with P1FCU helps us continue our commitment to student success, spurs excitement in our dedicated student-athletes and is yet another sign that the U of I is thriving."

