TuSTATS: The 15 defining days are here

As good as they have been over the last 88 days, the next 15 days will largely define Boise State and a program that hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published Friday, Feb. 25.

In the last 88 days, the Boise State men's basketball team has lost exactly twice.

Two games. That's it.

As good as they have been over the last 88 days though, the next 15 days will largely define this team and a program that hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

Fifteen days are all that stand between the Broncos and Selection Sunday. It's a chance to free the program of all the "what if" moments they have collected over the last six years, and chance the narrative to "what could be" as the magical moments of March Madness eagerly await the next bracket buster.

At the moment, Boise State's resume is impressive. They currently sit alone atop the Mountain West standings, and whether it be the regular season title or the conference tournament championship, the Broncos controls their own fate.

Unlike every other team in the Mountain West right now, they aren't relying on another team to slip up and breathe life back into their respective championship aspirations.

BRACKETOLOGY: EVERYONE IS ON THE SAME PAGE

Wherever you look, there is now a consensus feeling amongst the national media that the Broncos are bound for the NCAA Tournament.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN:

(7) Boise State vs (10) Rutgers - Fort Worth

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports:

(8) Boise State vs (9) Davidson - Portland

Mike Decourcy, FOX Sports:

(8) Boise State vs (9) Seton Hall

Andy Katz, NCAA:

(8) Boise State vs (9) Wake Forest

With three regular season games remaining, ESPN's BPI suggest that Boise State will only be favored in one of them. The Broncos are predicted to beat Nevada (90.0% chance to win) next Tuesday, but they are considered underdogs tonight against UNLV (43.8% chance to win) and at Colorado State (44.5% chance to win) next Saturday.

If the Broncos beat UNLV tonight, they could clinch at least a share of the Mountain West regular season title against the Wolf Pack on Tuesday.

E-MAN IS THE MAN

While Boise State senior forward Abu Kigab is rightfully hailed as the savor of the San Diego State game, the Broncos wouldn't have been in position to win without the big-shot ability of Emmanuel Akot.

Down two with 35 seconds remaining in regulation, Akot rose up and buried at 23-footer that gave the Broncos a one-point lead.

What makes that dagger even more staggering is the fact that it was the first three Akot made in almost a calendar month.

Let's rewind for a minute.

Back on January 28, Akot played 43 of 45 minutes in an overtime win at Fresno State. In that game he assisted on Marcus Shaver, Jr.'s game-tying three at the end of regulation, hit the game-clinching three in overtime, and played elite defense.

Somewhere in between all that he also dislocated his knee cap.

Understandably, Akot struggled a bit offensively at Wyoming the ensuring game, scoring just two points in a 72-65 loss in Laramie. Head coach Leon Rice then made the decision to rest his star guard, sitting him for four straight games.

Akot returned in limited fashion against Utah State on Feb. 19, appearing in a reserve role for the first time this season. He missed his only shot attempt but went 3-for-5 at the free-throw line to finish with three points.

Three days later, Akot appeared off the bench again against San Diego State. He pushed himself to 22 minutes of action, checking into the game with 1:50 remaining and the Aztecs leading, 53-52.

Despite making just one of his previous 11 shot attempts over the 25 days prior, Akot lined one up from distance with the Broncos down two and connected on first three since overtime at Fresno State on Jan. 28.

So again, Boise State has lost exactly two games in the last 88 days.

In one of those games Akot was highly limited, and in the other, he didn't even play.

When Akot is healthy, he makes a difference, and in this case, he might even make the Broncos unbeatable against their Mountain West foes.

A KI-GAB TO THE BRONCOS OFFENSE

Kigab has been elite at getting to the free-throw this season. His 163 attempts rank third in the Mountain West and 28th nationally.

He's also broken into the single-season top 10 for three-throw attempts by a Bronco during the Leon Rice Era:

1. Chandler Hutchison, 2017-18: 224

2. La'Shard Anderson, 2010-11: 181

3. RJ Williams, 2019-20: 177

4. Chandler Hutchison: 2016-17: 176

5. Derrick Marks: 2013-14: 173

6. Derrick Marks, 2012-13: 172

7. Derrick Alston, 2019-20: 167

8. Paris Austin, 2016-17: 165

9. Abu Kigab, 2021-22: 163

10. James Webb III, 2015-16:158

Kigab went 9-of-11 at the free-throw against San Diego State, on Tuesday. It's the seventh time he's attempted 10-or-more free-throws in a single-game this season, tied for fifth most in the NCAA.

Kigab has also clearly kicked his early season struggles at the free-throw line. He was shooting just 59.5% at the charity stripe prior to the new year. Since then, he's shooting 76.2%.

THE INSURMOUNTABLE 60

Boise State has limited 18 opponents to 60 points-or-less this season, which ranks No. 1 in all of college basketball:

1. Boise State - 18

T2. Dayton - 17

T2. Jacksonville - 17

T2. North Texas - 17

T2. Saint Mary's - 17

T2. San Diego State - 17

T2. Texas - 17

8. Fresno State - 16

The Broncos are 16-2 in those games, but both of those losses occurred back in November. When you consider how much this Boise State team has evolved since then, it almost seems silly to even consider those defeats.

NOTE: UNLV did score 63 against Boise State in their previous meeting this month. It's the fourth most points the Broncos have allowed in regulation in 15 conference games this season.

NAJE TO THE RESCUE

Boise State senior Naje Smith posted a one-of-a-kind stat line against San Diego State, on Tuesday:

13 PTS, 4-6 FG, 2-2 3-FT, 2 BLK, 4 STL - 21 MIN

He became the first Bronco during the Leon Rice Era to come off the bench and score 10+ points while also getting at least four steals and two blocks in the same game.

Like I said, “one-of-a-kind.”

Smith has often been a key contributor off the bench. The Broncos are 21-6 when he plays this season, and his splits between wins and losses are noticeable.

21 wins: 6.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%, 42.1 3-FG%, 3.2 REB - 18.1 MIN

6 losses: 1.2 PTS, 17.6 FG%, 8.3 3-FG%, 1.8 REB - 12.3 MIN

LEFTY IS THE BESTY

UNLV senior guard Bryce Hamilton hasn't just the best scorer in the Mountain West over the last month, he's been one of the best in the entire country. Over the last two weeks, Hamilton is averaging 24.3 points per game, 8th most in the NCAA amongst qualified players.

If you expand that sample size to his last 11 games, Hamilton's numbers are even more impressive.

27.0 PTS | 46.9 FG% | 42.6 3-FG% | 74.0 FT% | 6.7 REB | 2.4 AST

He's also attempting 8.5 three-pointers per game during that stretch, while making an average of 3.6 threes per game. His play has helped the Runnin' Rebels climbed the Mountain West standings, too. UNLV has won 7 of their last 11 games, with wins at Nevada and Fresno State, and a season-sweep against Colorado State.

BEST ON BEST

Hamilton already tuned Boise State up for 32 points earlier this month, tied for the fifth most by an opponent in a single-game during the Leon Rice Era. The Broncos won the game, 69-63, but Hamilton's performance gave the Mountain West leaders a serious scare on their home court.

Good competition has brought out the best in Hamilton this season though. He's averaging 22.9 points per game against Top 50 opponents, 26th best in the NCAA.

Watch more Boise State Basketball: