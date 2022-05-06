Boise State's Leon Rice named USA Basketball U18 National Team assistant coach

Rice was selected by the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee. The team will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Men's Championship.

BOISE, Idaho — The winningest head coach in Boise State men's basketball history, Leon Rice, was named an assistant coach for the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team on Friday.

Rice was selected by the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee. The team will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Men's Championship.

"It's an incredible honor to be able to serve as a coach with USA Basketball," Rice said. "I'm looking forward to coaching alongside two of the best coaches in college basketball and mentoring some of the rising stars in our game. It will be an amazing experience, and I am humbled by the opportunity."

Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton Jr. will serve as the USA team's head coach, joined by Rice and Colorado head coach Tad Boyle on the staff.

Rice surpassed Bobby Dye during the 2020-2021 season as Boise State's all-time wins leader. The Broncos have made seven postseason appearances in Rice's 12 years guiding the program.

The USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team will have a pre-competition training camp in Houston prior to competing in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Men's Championship.

This is really cool...#BoiseState men's basketball coach Leon Rice has been named an assistant for the... 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐌𝐄𝐍'𝐒 𝐔𝟏𝟖 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌!



“It will be an amazing experience, and I am humbled by the opportunity.”



U-S-A! 🇺🇸 U-S-A! 🇺🇸 U-S-A! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NYUbu4dziy — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) May 6, 2022

Boise State's 2021-2022 gritty squad went down as the best Bronco team in a single season and the first team to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament in program history.

Boise State collected 27 total wins, including 15 conference wins and 14-consecutive wins, en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Rice's group also won the Mountain West Conference regular season crown in 2022.

The last time Boise State's men's basketball team won both titles in a single season was 1988, when the Broncos were a member of the Big Sky Conference. Rice has guided Boise State to nine 20-win seasons in his 12 years at the helm.

Watch more Boise State Basketball: