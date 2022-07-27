Boise State, Leon Rice agree to contract extension through 2027

The new five-year contract increases Rice's salary by $150,000 for the upcoming year and pushes his compensation to $900,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The winningest head coach in Boise State men's basketball history is staying in the City of Trees through 2027. Leon Rice and Boise State University have agreed to a new five-year contract, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Wednesday.

Upon approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, Rice's salary will increase by $150,000 for the upcoming year. The new agreement pushes the head coach's compensation to $900,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Rice's salary will then increase by $50,000 in each of the four remaining years of his contract after 2023. According to Boise State Athletics, the agreement gives Rice an opportunity for up to three one-year extensions. Each extension would increase Rice's annual salary by $50,000.

Rice surpassed Bobby Dye during the 2020-2021 season as Boise State men's basketball's all-time wins leader. The Broncos have made seven postseason appearances in Rice's 12 years guiding the program.

"I am so humbled and excited to be able to lead Bronco basketball into the future," Rice said. "Our success has been made possible by not only the players and coaches, but the incredible support of the Boise State administration. Specifically, I would like to thank president Marlene Tromp; athletic director Jeramiah Dickey; and men's basketball sport program administrator Cody Gougler for their commitment and dedication to the basketball program. We will continue to work daily to represent the Boise community with pride and excellence in all that we do."

Boise State's 2021-2022 gritty squad raised the standard for Bronco men's basketball, becoming the program's first team to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

The Broncos collected 27 total wins - including 15 conference wins and 14-consecutive wins - en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Rice's group also won the program's first Mountain West Conference regular-season crown in 2022.

Boise State's total wins, conference wins and consecutive wins during the 2021-2022 campaign each set Bronco men's basketball records.

Rice has guided Boise State to nine 20-win seasons in his 12 years at the helm. The Broncos' leader earned his second Mountain West Coach of the Year award following the historic run.

BREAKING: #BoiseState men's basketball coach Leon Rice has received a contract extension through 2027.



Rice will receive a $150K salary increase for the upcoming year, pushing his compensation to $900K/year.



His compensation will then increase $50K annually each remain year. pic.twitter.com/QoEevQ0NZq — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 27, 2022

"I could not be more excited for the present and future of Boise State men's basketball under Leon Rice's leadership," Dickey said. "Coach Rice has built a successful program on and off the court and I am grateful for his commitment to preparing our young men for life. As we continue to make significant investments into our basketball program, I am confident this next chapter, led by coach Rice, will be a source of pride for Bronco Nation."

Rice's accomplishments in the City of Trees earned national recognition this summer. Rice served as an assistant coach for the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Men's Championship.

The Boise State head coach served alongside Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton Jr. and Colorado's Tad Boyle on the USA staff. Rice helped the National Team win a gold medal, finishing the tournament with a 6-0 record, while defeating opponents by an average of 56.7 points per game.

In other men's basketball news, Boise State Athletics announced the Bronco Athletic Association has received $1.25 million in commitments for the Arguinchona Basketball Complex.

Back in April, Boise State announced its plans for an Athletics Master Village. The plan includes upgrades to the Broncos' performance center and training room.

The hoops complex plan also features a state-of-the-art weight room for Boise State men's and women's basketball, as well as an office suite for both programs and a new video board in the Broncos' practice gym.

For more information on Boise State's Athletics Master Village, visit the link below:

Watch more Boise State Basketball: