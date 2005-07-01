Boise State alumni team playing in $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament

Thomas Bropleh and Wes Perryman organized the 'Once A Bronco' team. Reggie Larry will serve as the squad's head coach, with Anthony Thomas as the team's assistant.

BOISE, Idaho — Once A Bronco, a team of Boise State basketball alumni, was accepted into The Basketball Tournament's (TBT) field of 64 Wednesday.

TBT is a $1 million, winner-take-all event this summer, broadcasted live on the ESPN networks. The Bronco squad will play in the New Mexico Regional from July 18 to July 21 at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Once A Bronco is the first team of Boise State alums to earn a spot in the tournament field.

Former Broncos Thomas Bropleh and Wes Perryman organized the team. Reggie Larry will serve as Once A Bronco's head coach, with Anthony Thomas as the team's assistant.

Boise State's squad enters The Basketball Tournament as the No. 7 seed in New Mexico, set to square off with No. 2 seed Challenge ALS in the first round on Monday, July 18 at 3 p.m.

Once A Bronco will play the winner of No. 3 seed L.A. Cheaters and No. 6 seed Ram Up, made up of Colorado State alumni, on Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m.

Once A Bronco's current roster is listed below, with the years each player attended Boise State:

Kenny Gasana Wilson (2005-07)

Thomas Bropleh (2010-14)

Ryan Watkins (2010-14)

Derrick Marks (2011-15)

Kevin Allen (2014-15)

Montigo Alford (2014-16)

Alex Hobbs (2016-20)

Zaid Hearst (Quinnipiac)

Jordan Madrid-Andrews (Chicago State/Richmond)

Mogga Lado (Campbell)

Members of Once A Bronco will be in Boise for training camp during the week of July 11, before heading to New Mexico. According to Boise State Athletics, the group of alumni will host meet-and-greet events and a community service event in the Treasure Valley during training camp week.

The New Mexico Regional championship game is Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. The winner of the regional bracket moves on to Dayton, Ohio for championship week.

Championship quarterfinals will take place July 28 and July 29 at UD Arena. Semifinal games are scheduled for July 30, before the $1 million winner-take-all championship game August 2.

