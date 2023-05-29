Idaho race driver Sting Ray Robb's Indy 500 debut cut short by crash

The 21-year-old from Payette was running in 27th place when he hit the outside wall during his 90th lap at the Brickyard.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday started out as a dream come true for 21-year-old Sting Ray Robb, but ended in frustrating fashion at the famed Indianapolis 500 auto race.

Just a week earlier, Robb had qualified for one of the three final starting spots in the 107th running of the Indy 500, the first of his racing career.

"For myself, I think this is just an experience that I want to check off my bucket list. I want to make the whole 500 miles and if I do that, do a good enough job, we can move forward in the field," Robb said in an interview with KTVB the day before the race.

Robb was going strong in the opening laps at the Brickyard, but on lap 90 of the 200-lap race, while racing side-by-side with Graham Rahal, he went high, lost control, and slammed into the outside wall.

"Watched the replay, bad day," Robb said in a post on Twitter.

The good news: He wasn't hurt, he was able to get out of his car safely, and the young driver whose parents named him after the Corvette Stingray will likely have another opportunity to "make the whole 500 miles" in what's arguably the world's top motorsports event.

In qualifying for the Indy 500, Robb became the first Idahoan to do so since Davey Hamilton qualified a 14th time in 2011. Back then, Robb was a 9-year-old boy with a dream and about four years of racing go-carts under his belt.

Up next for Robb is a host of races through the summer, starting with the Chevrolet Detroit Gran Prix on Saturday, June 2. Check out his schedule here.

