Boise State selected to NCAA Tournament as an 10-seed, will play Northwestern

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in The Idaho Press

For just the second time in program history, Boise State basketball will play in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

About 25 minutes into the Selection Sunday show, Boise State’s logo popped up. Still looking for their first NCAA Tournament win, the Broncos will be a 10-seed heading to Sacramento, where they’ll play 7-seed Northwestern in the first round on Thursday.

If Boise State were to win that elusive March Madness contest, it would play the winner of UCLA/UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Since making the two-straight NCAA Tournaments back in 1993 and 1994, the Broncos have been to The Big Dance just five other times (‘08, ‘13, ‘15, ‘22 and ‘23). Last season, Boise State was an 8-seed but suffered a tough loss at the hands of a loaded Memphis team.

This year, Boise State went 24-9 and 13-5 in Mountain West play, earning Quad 1 victories over Texas A&M, Utah State and San Diego State.

Unlike last year, when the Broncos rolled into the NCAA Tournament coming off a Mountain West Tournament championship, the Broncos will enter March Madness with a sour taste, but added rest.

Boise State needed overtime to beat UNLV in the quarterfinals, then fell to Utah State on Friday night.

