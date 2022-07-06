Boise State's Hugo Townsend earns All-America honors

Townsend is the first Bronco to earn multiple All-America honors in a career. The senior also owns back-to-back Mountain West Men's Golfer of the Year titles.

BOISE, Idaho — Following his final season donning the blue and orange, Boise State men's golfer Hugo Townsend was named a 2022 NCAA Division I PING All-America Honorable Mention.

The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announcement marks the second-straight year Townsend has earned All-America honors, after the senior earned a spot on the third team last year.

The Boden, Sweden native's last two years have earned him a handful of national and conference hardware. This week, Townsend was also named as a member of the NCAA DI PING All-West Region team for the second-straight season.

Townsend is the first Bronco to earn multiple All-America honors in a collegiate career. He also holds back-to-back Mountain West Men's Golfer of the Year titles, the first Boise State men's golfer to win the conference-best award more than once.

During the 2021-2022 season, Townsend averaged an astounding 69.74 per-round score. The Swede's performance is the second-lowest average in a single season in program history, behind only Troy Merritt's 69.53 average during the 2007-2008 campaign.

In each of the Broncos' 12 tournaments this year, the senior finished in the top 25. As Boise State's leader on the links, 33 of Townsend's 34 rounds played were counted for the team's scores.

The Bronco standout's two-year stretch led Boise State to its first back-to-back NCAA Regionals appearances in program history. Townsend finished second at the 2022 Mountain West Championship at the end of April, shooting a 9-under score.

On March 8, Ole Miss men's golf announced Townsend was joining the Rebels for his 2022-2023 graduate season.

We’d like to wish a warm welcome to the ‘Sip to graduate transfer and former All-American/Mountain West Golfer of the Year @hugotusen! #HottyToddy — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) March 8, 2022

