Boise State's Kristie Schoffield qualifies for NCAA Championships

Schoffield ran a personal-best and program-record time of 2:01:41 in the NCAA West Preliminary Round 800-meter race.

BOISE, Idaho — In her fourth-career regionals appearance, Boise State track and field senior Kristie Schoffield blazed through the competition and punched her ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The New Hampshire native not only finished in first place in the women's 800-meter race, but Schoffield also set a personal-best and program-record time of 2:01:41.

Schoffield clocked the record-breaking time in the first of three heats at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Her time stood as the best by a full second after all three heats were ran.

"It's pretty special, just because its taken me five years," Schoffield told KTVB. "The old school record was really legit and the girl who had it is one of my closest friends. So, it was not an easy feat. That's pretty cool."

Boise State's previous women's outdoor 800-meter record belonged to Sadi Henderson, who clocked a 2:02:38 time in 2018. At the Mountain West Championships earlier in May, Schoffield won gold with a previous personal-best time of 2:02:45.

Schoffield's program-best time May 28 also was the fastest time clocked at the NCAA East Preliminary Round.

The NCAA National Championships will be June 8 - June 11 in Eugene, Ore.

13 Broncos participated in the NCAA West Preliminary Round, with full results listed below, courtesy of Boise State Athletics:

Wednesday

Men's 800m (First Round) – 37th: Angus Fitzgerald – 1:51.71

Men's 10,000m (Semifinals) – 32nd: Miler Haller – 29:36.74 | 36th: Logan Rees – 29:58.12



Thursday

Women's 100m Hurdles (First Round) – 30th: Dafni Georgiou – 13.60

Women's 800m (First Round) – 1st: Schoffield – 2:03.82 (Q) | 25th: MaLeigha Menegatti – 2:07.29 (Q)

Women's 400m Hurdles (First Round) – 26th: Nyenuchi Okemgbo – 59.17



Friday

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Quarterfinals) – 44th: Murdoch McIntyre – 9:12.92

Men's 5,000m (Semifinals) – 34th: Dario De Caro – 14:09.31 | 36th: Jonathan Shields – 14:10.83



Saturday

Women's 3,000m Steeplechase (Quarterfinals) – 32nd: Ashley Lajocies – 10:40.19

Women's Triple Jump (First Round) – 45th: Maggie Larson – 11.45m

Women's 800m (Quarterfinals) – 1st: Schoffield – 2:01.41 (School Record; PR): 15th: Menegatti – 2:05.25

Women's 5,000m (Semifinals) – 16th: Yasmin Marghini – 16:25.46

