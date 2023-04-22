Canyon Ridge recognized by ESPN as top-five school nationally for unified sports

Canyon Ridge High School received an ESPN banner on Friday as a top-five school nationwide for promoting an inclusive environment in 2022.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Each year, ESPN partners with the Special Olympics to recognize the nation's top-five schools with inclusive environments. On Friday, Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls received a banner from ESPN as a National Champion School.

Out of roughly 8,000 schools nationwide, Canyon Ridge was selected as one of five honorees for their work to promote advocacy and respect in 2022. As required to earn the award, the Riverhawks met the Unified Champion School's 10 standards of inclusion and were nominated by Special Olympics Idaho.

To celebrate the accomplishment, students and staff celebrated with a basketball game and dedication in front of a packed gymnasium on Friday.

According to Canyon Ridge High School, it has around 50 unified sport and partner athletes consistently participating in sports programming. During the 2022-2023 school year, programming included unified soccer, basketball, pickleball, track, bowling, Esports, tennis and swimming.

At the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) in May 2022, volunteers and students with the Pickleball Association of Twin Falls, and unified programs at Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools, put on a pickleball tournament. Athletes were led through pickleball drills and competition.

The other four schools recognized for their inclusivity in 2022 by ESPN are listed below:

Annapolis High School (Maryland)

Rio Rancho Elementary School (New Mexico)

University of North Dakota

Spring Woods High School (Texas)

