Boise State women's basketball game postponed due to travel issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mountain West announced Wednesday the women's basketball game against San Diego State on Dec. 29 has been postponed due to national travel issues.

A rescheduled date will be announced once finalized.

Many games and events have had to be rescheduled for the surge in flight cancellations across the U.S -- Southwest Airline has been cancelling flights since after the Christmas holiday, leaving many stranded in one place.

The airline cancelled 25 flights in and out of Boise on Tuesday, more Wednesday, and plans to cancel 18 on Thursday.

Boise State will host San Jose State on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.

