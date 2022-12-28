Boise State Athletics receives $5 million donation

The money will be allocated to the north end zone project and basketball capital improvements.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics program received a $5 million donation from Bob and Sharon Miller, along with their sons, Barry, Mark, and Rob, BSU announced Wednesday.

The money will be allocated to the north end zone project and future basketball capital improvements, a university news release said.

The donation is the largest one-time donation in the department history, according to the release.

"We are committed to Boise and Bronco Nation," Bob Miller said. "The vision is clear and provides a roadmap for long-term sustainability and ensures success for our student-athletes for years to come."

The Miller Family has given more than $6 million to Boise State, the news release said.

