BOISE -- How do you celebrate winning your second consecutive national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase?

For Boise State sophomore Allie Ostrander, it's heading to

"The coaches stopped at Dairy Queen and we got a blizzard, peanut butter cheesecake."

Back in Boise, the entire Bronco athletic program surprised Allie with "The Hammer" on the Blue Monday afternoon.

"You know, I feel like track and cross country kind of flies under the radar, so to get that recognition and have so many people show up, like all the basketball girls and the football guys, it's pretty special," Ostrander said.

The Hammer is a symbol used by the Bronco football team to recognize standout players who rise about the rest in their commitment, teamwork, leadership, toughness, and endurance.

"Today is great, being able to step back and really appreciate what she's accomplished," said Boise State head track coach Cory Ihmels.

Ostrander says she'll head back to Alaska for about a week before training for the fall cross country season.

