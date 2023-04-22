Boise State softball wins sixth straight, downs Utah State 9-1

Make it six-straight wins and back-to-back mercy-rule victories for Boise State. With a 9-1 win over the Aggies, the Broncos improved to 12-2 in Mountain West play.

BOISE, Idaho — The red-hot Boise State softball team extended its winning streak to six games on Saturday, defeating Utah State 9-1 in just five innings at Dona Larsen Park.

The Broncos (26-12, 12-2 MW) have picked up back-to-back mercy-rule victories over the Aggies in the first two games of the series in the City of Trees. Boise State also defeated Utah State 11-2 in five innings on Friday.

Fifth-year pitcher Lindsey Walljasper went the distance in Saturday's win, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters. Walljasper improved to 11-3 this season, while Aggie pitcher Mia Reynolds dropped to 1-6.

After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, sophomore Mykenzie Hanna drilled an opposite-field two-run bomb for her eighth home run of the season to Boise State ahead 2-1.

Two batters later, junior outfielder Jordyn Hutchins laced an RBI single into center field to make it 3-1.

Still in the third, fourth-year junior Alycia Flores came up with a two-run triple to right-center field to score Kelsey and Hutchins to extend Boise State's lead to 5-1. A sacrifice fly from Eliyah Flores would score her sister to make it 6-1 at the end of the third inning.

Alycia Flores also hit an RBI double in the fourth frame. Freshman Sydney Groves singled up the middle to score Alycia Flores and Hall later in the fourth, before the game was concluded with the Broncos up 9-1.

Boise State remains atop the Mountain West standings, ahead of second-place San Diego State (29-12, 13-5 MW). Saturday's attendance of 977 fans set a new program record.

The Broncos and Aggies face off in the final game of the series on Sunday at noon at Dona Larsen Park. Bronco Nation can bring their dogs to the game for Bark in the Park. The first 75 fans will get a Boise State dog bandana.

