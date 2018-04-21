This Day In Sports: Just a bump in the Red Sox road

2018: Were there cracks in the Red Sox foundation after a 17-2 start? After all, they had were on the short end of a no-hitter. It turned out to be an aberration.

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…April 21, 2018, five years ago today:

The Boston Red Sox are no-hit for the first time in a quarter century, a stretch of almost 4,000 games, when Oakland’s Sean Manaea spins the first no-hitter of the season in a 3-0 win. The Red Sox had come in riding the best start in their history at 17-2 and scoring more runs than anyone else in the majors. Boston’s .895 winning percentage was the highest in major league history by a team that was no-hit. The gem was the first complete game of Manaea’s major league career.

Boston’s day of offensive frustration was an aberration. The Red Sox produced the top two hitters in not only the American League, but all of Major League Baseball in 2018, as Mookie Betts batted .346 and J.D. Martinez .330. They went 108-54 under new manager Alex Cora, finishing eight games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East. It was Boston’s first 100-win season in 72 years, and the 108 wins were the most in club history, topping the 105 games the Red Sox won in 1912.

As if the regular season wasn’t dominant enough, the Red Sox went on to sweep the Yankees in the AL Division Series. One of the victories was a 16-1 romp that represented the worst postseason defeat in the Yankees’ storied history. They then eliminated the defending world champion Houston Astros in five games in the ALCS. Finally, Boston took care of the Los Angeles Dodgers four games to one in the World Series, its fourth title since the 86-year-old Curse of the Bambino ended in 2004.

As for Manaea, he was in his third big league season with the A’s. He would spent six seasons with Oakland before pitching for the San Diego Padres last season. Manaea is now on the San Francisco Giants staff. He got the start last night for the Giants against the New York Mets at Oracle Park and took the loss in a 9-4 defeat. Manaea’s days in the majors haven’t been distinguished, but they haven’t been bad. He has a 58-51 career record with a 4.07 ERA.

