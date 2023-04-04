Lori Vallow jury selection continues into second day

It's unclear if the court will arrive at their goal of 42 jurors today in order to narrow down the pool.

BOISE, Idaho — Alexandra Duggan is reporting from inside the courthouse. Follow for live updates, and her Twitter @dugganreports.

The murder trial in the case against Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, is now into its second day of jury selection in Ada County.

The court aims to get to a pool of 42 potential jurors in order to narrow down to their 12 jurors and six alternates, who will be the final jurors overseeing the trial. On Monday, three groups of around 15 jurors were brought in and questioned by the defense and prosecution in the process known as "voir dire," in order to eliminate jurors who have biases that could skew the fairness of the trial.

At the end of the day Monday, the court only had 17 jurors they passed on to the next phase. None of the potential jurors from the last group of the day made it through, as their presence on the trial was mostly challenged by attorneys.

Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft related to the deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell, in eastern Idaho. Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged in the murders and will be tried separately in Ada County at a date still to be determined. Prosecutors were previously seeking the death penalty against Vallow but it was later taken off the table by a judge as a way to sanction the prosecution for late discovery disclosure.

LIVE UPDATES

Update 11:25 a.m.: The judge has allowed individual voir dire regarding media exposure to be streamed into the overflow room. One juror says the last time she heard about the Lori Vallow case was when JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found buried on Chad Daybell's property in 2020. The defense moved to excuse her, and the judge agreed. The panel is down to seven potential jurors.

Update 10:47 a.m.: Prosecution is asking about juror's understanding of what conspiracy means -- "Is the person who drove the getaway car as guilty as the bank robber?" Jurors agree under the law, the "getaway car" driver would be guilty. Jurors also agree they could convict someone even if they weren't shown exactly how a victim died.

Update 10:27 a.m.: Nine jurors are left after another one was excused. Rachel Smith, a Missouri-based attorney assisting the prosecution, is nailing down the importance of jury instructions and jurors following the court's orders as well as the law.

Smith reminds the group that the state must prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, but it doesn't mean there still might be questions in play.

Update 9:50 a.m.: Five jurors have been excused due to financial hardships or family responsibilities, leaving 10 jurors in the first group of the morning. Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce asks those who know of the case to raise their hands -- and he indicates that everyone in the panel knows something about the Vallow case from media coverage. Boyce also reminds the potential jurors there is still a chance of sequestering the jury for the entire trial, which is predicted to be 8-10 weeks.

Update 9:20 a.m.: Court has begun Tuesday morning with the fourth group of potential jurors. It is unclear if the court will get to their goal, 42 jurors, today. Media and the public are not allowed in the courtroom with the jurors in order to protect their identities -- those watching the jury selection are located in a separate room with a live camera feed streaming from the courtroom. Vallow seems to be wearing a black blazer and a white shirt, sitting between her two attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas. She is taking notes on a notepad.

