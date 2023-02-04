How we got here: A timeline leading up to the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

It's been three years since 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan vanished. Their remains were later found on Chad Daybell's property.

BOISE, Idaho — It's taken three years to get to this point, the start of the trial for Lori Vallow Daybell. She's the Rexburg mom accused of killing her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She's also charged with conspiracy in the killing of the former wife of her current husband Chad Daybell.

Both are facing charges for the three deaths, but it's Lori who will face a judge, and jury starting Monday.

The case spanned from Idaho, to Arizona, to Hawaii, after the kids vanished in September of 2019. Their mother, Lori, never reported them missing. Four months later, she and Chad were tracked down in Hawaii in January of 2020, but the mystery and intrigue surrounding the kid's disappearance, started long before the couple were found in Hawaii.

Backstory

Lori married Chad in Hawaii on November 5... her fifth husband. Before that, she was married to Charles Vallow and they lived in Arizona. In January of 2019, body camera footage from Arizona Police shows Charles pleading to officers for Lori to get help, and claiming she was trying to kill him.

Five months later, on July 11, Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles, in what Alex claimed was self-defense. The very next month, Lori, Tylee. JJ, Alex and Lori's niece Melanie moved to Rexburg.

At the time, Chad was married to Tammy, and they also lived in Rexburg. By this point, Chad and Lori were believed to have had some type of relationship. Court documents show, they met in 2018 at a religious conference in Utah. Tylee was last seen on September 8 at Yellowstone with Alex Cox.

On October 19, 2019, Tammy Daybell died in her sleep. Court records show, ten days before her death, Tammy called 911 and reported a masked man shot at her in her driveway. Court documents later indicate, Lori’s brother tried to shoot and kill Tammy. Initially, a coroner ruled Tammy died of natural causes, but investigators later reopened the case and exhumed her body on December 11.

One day later, Alex died suddenly of natural causes. Two weeks later, Lori and Chad got married in Hawaii. Then, 4 months later, in February of 2021. The Fremont County Sheriff's office announced they received the autopsy report on Tammy Daybell's body but were not releasing it to the public just yet. That report has still not been released, but Lori and Chad are charged in connection with conspiring to kill Tammy.

On November 26, one month after Tammy's death, Kay and Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents ordered a welfare check for JJ. Police say, Lori told them JJ was with her friend Melanie Gibb in Arizona. Melanie told East Idaho News, Chad called her that day and said when police call, don't pick up the phone. Rexburg Police returned to Lori’s home the next day. This time with a search warrant, but Lori was gone.

Arrest

In January, Chad and Lori, newly married, are found in Hawaii. Police in Hawaii served a court order saying Lori had five days to physically produce the kids. The newlyweds ignored that deadline.

Police arrested Lori in Hawaii on February 20, 2020. She was charged with child desertion, obstructing an officer, contempt of court and solicitation to commit a crime. Both her kids are still missing.

On March 5, Lori was extradited from Hawaii to Idaho. She made her first court appearance in Idaho on March 6. Her son, Colby Ryan was there, along with Kay and Larry Woodcock.

Fast forward to June 2020, nine months after JJ and Tylee disappeared, investigators searched Chad Daybell's Idaho property and found human remains. Police arrest him. Rexburg police later confirmed the remains belonged to JJ and Tylee.

Then in May of 2021, a Fremont County grand jury indicted the couple on two charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Chad is also charged with first degree murder of his late wife, Tammy Daybell.

On June 8, Lori was deemed not fit to stand trial.

Trial

The case was paused for nearly a year, but on June 24, another grand jury in Arizona indicted Lori on conspiracy to commit murder charges in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. A trial for those charges won't happen until the conclusion of the trial in Ada County.

In April of 2022, Lori is found competent for trial. She was then formally arraigned on murder charges and pled not guilty. One month later, prosecutors said they would pursue the death penalty against Lori. Then in October of 2022, Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling to suspend the trial until Lori’s competency could be determined. One month later, the judge ruled she was competent to stand trial once again.

In March of 2023, Judge Boyce ruled Lori and Chad’s cases would be severed, meaning they will now be tried separately, which brings us to today, and Lori's trial in Ada County.

