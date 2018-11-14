BOISE -- Skiiers and boarders still have more waiting ahead before hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin.

General Manager Brad Wilson said the mountain had originally hoped to open as early as Thanksgiving. That projected date was largely thanks to new snowmaking equipment set to deploy this year.

Earlier this year, Bogus built a 50-foot-deep pond to trap runoff water from Bogus Creek. The creek water would then be converted to snow and sprayed out onto the slopes through 24 fan guns.

MORE: Bogus Basin's new snowmaking system underway

The new system was designed to blanket about 60 acres - including the tubing hill, the beginner hill and a few runs on Deer Pointe and Morning Star - even if the weather is not particularly cooperative.

But Wilson said Wednesday that plan may have run into a snag. Minor repairs and complications with the snowmaking have pushed back that Thanksgiving Day opening date.

Although the snowmaking system was scheduled to be tested Thursday, those tests will now take place Nov. 27 or Nov. 28, the week after Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Bogus Basin's new snowmaking system means Mother Nature no longer in charge

The system will be fully operational by the end of this month, Wilson said. The mountain is expected to open for ski season some time after that.

Bogus Basin opened Dec. 9 in 2017 and Dec. 10 in 2016. The ski season typically runs into April.

Sun Valley Resort is expecting to open for the season by Thanksgiving, with the River Run and Lookout lifts operational. Brundage has not yet announced an opening day.

© 2018 KTVB