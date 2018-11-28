BOISE — Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien lived up to the hype this fall.

After being named the Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year by the media back in July, the NCAA's active leader in career passing yards claimed the postseason honor on Wednesday.

Rypien finished the regular season as the Mountain West leader in completions (286) this season. He also ranks second in the league in passing yards (3,580), touchdown passes (29) and quarterback efficiency rating (160.7).

Over the last four years, Rypien re-wrote the Mountain West record books.

He currently owns that all-time career records for completions (1,021), passing yards (13,456) and 300-yard passing games (21).

Rypien is just five touchdowns passes shy of the all-time record, set by BYU's Max Hall (1994), and ranks second in career victories as a starter (37).

• 1st MW QB to earn the honor since 2014.

Rypien becomes the first Bronco to win the award since Kellen Moore in 2011, and the first quarterback since Colorado State's Garrett Grayson in 2014.

