Visitor hurt when bison knocks her to ground at Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials say a visitor was injured when she was knocked to the ground after getting too close to a bison near the popular Old Faithful Geyser.

The visitor, whose name and age have not been released, was injured Wednesday afternoon but refused to be taken to a hospital.

Park officials did not provide any details about her injuries. The incident is the first time a bison has injured a visitor this year.