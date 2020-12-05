Woman falls into thermal feature in closed Yellowstone park

Yellowstone has been closed since March 24 to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

WYOMING, USA — A woman who entered Yellowstone National Park while it was closed due to the coronavirus suffered burns when she fell into a thermal feature.

Park officials say she was reportedly backing up while taking photos Tuesday morning and fell into a hot spring or fumarole near the Old Faithful geyser. She got into her car and was driving north when she was stopped by park rangers.

Park spokesperson Linda Veress said the woman was flown to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

