SALEM, Ore. — State health officials have told Gov. Kate Brown that banning vape sales for half a year could help stem the vaping-related illness crisis that has killed two Oregonians and sickened at least two.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the "moratorium" would bar sales of nicotine, tobacco and cannabis vape products, both in brick-and-mortar stores and online.

The proposal was one of six the Oregon Health Authority submitted to Brown Friday after she demanded a list of ideas from the agency Thursday.

The agency said that officials could also make it easier to get help quitting nicotine and launching an education campaign aimed at getting people to not vape.

The agency also proposed asking the federal government to regulate vaping products, asking doctors to keep reporting potential cases and getting experts together to come up with more ideas.

