PORTLAND, Ore. — A second Oregonian has died from a vaping-related illness, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Now the state has issued a public health warning urging people to stop vaping immediately.

The latest death is the second fatality among the five previously reported cases in Oregon. State health officials said the person had been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms after vaping cannabis products from a licensed retailer.

Oregon’s first death was announced on Sept. 3.

The cases are part of a national outbreak of severe lung illness linked to vaping and e-cigarette use. Nationally, there have been more than 800 cases, primarily among youths and young adults, in 46 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have not identified a cause, but all cases have reported e-cigarette use or vaping.

"Until we know more, I am urging all Oregonians, adults and youth, to take heed of this public health warning and to cease the use of vaping products,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

Gov. Brown has asked state health officials to provide recommendations within 24 hours to further protect Oregonians. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a state health officer, said in a news conference that banning vaping products will be one of the options that are evaluated.

Anyone who has recently vaped and is having trouble breathing should seek medical attention immediately.

“If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit,” said Sidelinger. “These are addictive substances, and we encourage people to take advantage of free resources to help them quit.”

If you or someone you know smokes or vapes, we urge you to quit now. Free help is available from the following resources:

Those who want assistance quitting vaping can call 1-800-662-HELP.

Switching to cigarettes or other combustible products is not a safer option.

