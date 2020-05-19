Results for the Oregon primary election May 19, 2020

Find all Oregon primary election results here. Top races include Mayor Ted Wheeler running for reelection and former mayor Sam Adams vying for commissioner.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s primary election was Tuesday night. While there were clear winners in many of the statewide races, several of the races affecting Portland's city council were too close to call.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, more than 1.1 million ballots had been returned, according to the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division.

Here’s a look at some of the big races across the city, county and state.

Portland Mayor

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has a big lead in early returns, but it remains unclear if he'll finish with the support needed to win a second term in Tuesday's primary. Wheeler needs to finish with more than 50% of the vote in order to win a second term outright.

If he doesn't, Wheeler, and the candidate that receives the second-most votes, which was Sarah Iannarone late Tuesday night, will be in a runoff in the November general election.

Secretary of State

Two state senators, Democrat Mark Hass and Republican Kim Thatcher, will face each other in the November general election after winning their respective primaries.

Secretary of State is the second-highest ranking position in Oregon. Republican Dennis Richardson died in office in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. His replacement, Bev Clarno, agreed not to run for re-election when accepting the interim appointment.

Multnomah County District Attorney

Mike Schmidt, the executive director of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, is the projected winner of the Multnomah County District Attorney race.

After 30 years in the prosecutor’s office and seven years in the lead role, current district attorney Rod Underhill is stepping down at the end of 2020.

Portland Commissioner

Carmen Rubio is the projected winner for Commissioner Position No. 1, which was open after Commissioner Amanda Fritz chose not to run for reelection. Rubio the first Latinx candidate elected commissioner in Portland.

A special election is being held to fill the late Nick Fish's seat for Commissioner Position No. 2. Fish died in January after a battle with cancer. Early results show a close race with former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith leading with 19% of the vote, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the top two candidates will be in a runoff later this year.

It's also a tight race for Commissioner Position No. 4, currently held by Chloe Eudaly. Eudaly, community organizer Mingus Mapps and former mayor Sam Adams were within a couple percentage points of each other as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Beaverton Mayor / City Charter

It's projected incumbent Mayor Denny Doyle and challenger Lacey Beaty, a city councilor, will advance to a runoff in the November general election.

Voters also addressed the city’s government style in Tuesday’s primary.

It’s projected that Beaverton residents passed Measure 34-298, meaning the city will adopt a new form of government in which a city manager appointed by the city council, not the mayor, will oversee the city’s day-to-day operations, among other changes.

Metro Measure 26-210

Portland metro area voters have approved a homeless services tax puts a 1% tax on income over $125,000 a year for individuals and on income over $200,000 a year for couples. Joint filers making $215,000 a year, for example, would be taxed 1% on $15,000, or $150 a year. It also places a separate 1% tax on profits from businesses with gross receipts of more than $5 million.

Metro officials estimate the measure will bring in an annual $250 million to be spent on things like addiction and mental health services, employment support and rent assistance.

Oregon 2nd Congressional District

Former Republican state senator Cliff Bentz is the projected winner in a crowded Republican primary for Oregon's 2nd Congressional District.

The Democratic primary was still too close to call Tuesday night.

Oregon’s only Republican in Congress, Rep. Greg Walden, announced plans last October to retire. The 2nd Congressional District covers all of Eastern Oregon and the Medford area.

Oregon 5th Congressional District

Kurt Schrader, a farmer and retired veterinarian who has represented the district since he was first elected in 2008, has won the Democratic primary. Schrader defeated Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba.

He'll face Republican primary winner Amy Ryan Courser in November's general election.

Oregon's fifth Congressional district is one of the most politically and geographically diverse districts in the state, including parts of Portland, Marion and the Oregon Coast.