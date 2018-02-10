UPDATE: The power outage was quickly restored. By 12:40 p.m. the Idaho Power outage map was reporting no power outages in the impacted area.

BOISE -- Idaho Power is grappling with an "extended outage" affecting more than 2,000 customers in Ada County Tuesday.

The outage is affecting people in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, primarily in the area around Cloverdale Road and Highway 20. A total of 2,128 customers were without power at 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown, and Idaho Power crews are onscene now working to fix the problem. Electricity is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

Drivers should treat all non-functioning signal lights as a four-way stop.

On Friday, another power outage left part of downtown Boise in the dark after a bird got into equipment at a substation.

