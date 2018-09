BOISE — Up to 7,200 Idaho Power customers lost power just after 2 p.m Friday afternoon in downtown Boise, according to Idaho Power.

As of 3:25 p.m., power was restored.

Idaho Power says a bird got into equipment at a substation. The bird caught on fire and started a small grass fire outside the substation, knocking out power to downtown.

The Record Exchange, located at 1105 W Idaho Street in downtown Boise, tweeted a photo of the store in the dark.

Power is out in our neighborhood. We’ll let you know when the lights are back on. pic.twitter.com/Jg9dZQdnnI — The Record Exchange (@RecordExchange) September 28, 2018

