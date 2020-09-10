Friday is the last day to register to vote online in Idaho

Idahoans can also register to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day.

BOISE, Idaho — Friday, Oct. 9, is the last day Idahoans can register to vote online before the Nov. 3 presidential election. After Friday, registration can be completed during early voting or on Election Day.

This deadline is very important for absentee voters. Absentee ballots can be requested until Oct. 23 but only if you are registered or have updated your voter registration by Oct. 9.

You can register to vote online and request your absentee ballot at Idahovotes.gov. You can also track the status of your absentee ballot and find your polling place here.

"We encourage potential voters to register to vote as soon possible, whether you choose to vote absentee, early voting or on Election Day at the polls," Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said. "Existing voters should check their registration and make sure their information is up-to-date. Taking care of this ahead of Election Day helps you save time at the polls and makes the process go more smoothly for everyone."

Once you're registered to vote or you've decided to register at the polls on Election Day, there is still a mountain of important information to know before casting your vote, and KTVB is here to help.

Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about the November election in Idaho

Voting by mail: How to properly fill out absentee ballots and make sure your vote counts. A couple of simple mistakes, like couples mixing their ballot envelopes, could disqualify an absentee ballot.

Watch more Idaho politics: