Idaho federal court ranked among nation's most efficient

Idaho has two U.S. District Court judgeships for the entire state, the same number since 1954.

In fiscal year 2022, Idaho was ranked fourth out of 96 federal district courts, up from sixth in 2021, Clerk of Courts Stephen W. Kenyon announced Wednesday. Kenyon also noted that Idaho's ranking is the highest ranking of any U.S. District Court in the Ninth Circuit.

The rankings track the key indicators of judicial workload, courtroom hours and trials.

"Idaho's ranking is especially notable considering that Idaho is still operating with only two District Judges for the entire state, the same number of District Judge seats as there were in 1954," Kenyon wrote in a news release.

Here are the U.S. District Courts ranked in the top 10 for productivity for fiscal year 2022:

Florida, Northern District Florida, Southern District Oklahoma, Eastern District Idaho Texas, Western District Pennsylvania, Middle District Delaware New York, Western District South Dakota Colorado

Idaho's current sitting U.S. District judges are Chief Judge David Nye and Senior Judge Lynn Winmill, who is on senior status. Winmill's senior status created a vacancy on the court, allowing for the nomination of Judge Amanda Brailsford, who is currently on the Idaho Court of Appeals. Brailsford's nomination was delivered to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 31, but has not yet been confirmed. The committee's next scheduled hearing to consider nominations is Feb. 15.

Judge Scott Skavdahl, who's Chief U.S. District Judge for Wyoming, has recently taken on some cases in Idaho, including the recently concluded trial and sentencing of former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley. Skavdahl has been "sitting by designation," meaning he was temporarily assigned to Idaho. U.S. Code authorizes the Chief Justice of the United States to assign a district judge from one circuit to a district court in another when a certificate of need is received from the chief district judge.

