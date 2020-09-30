Senator Risch meets with Supreme Court nominee Barrett

Risch said he will voting to approve President Trump's nomination to serve on the nation's highest court.

WASHINGTON — Idaho Sen. Jim Risch said he will be voting to approve President Trump's nomination for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

This coming after the senator met with Judge Barrett Wednesday.



Risch says Judge Barrett's credentials are impressive and her legal acumen was evident.

He goes on to say that Barrett's represent for and defense of the Constitution makes her an exceptional nominee to serve.

Because of that the senator says he will be voting to approve the nomination.

The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the nomination on Oct. 12 – just 22 days before Election Day.