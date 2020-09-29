Idaho Senator Crapo meets with SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett

"I had a great meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett today to discuss her fitness for the Supreme Court," Crapo said following the meeting. "Her legal acumen, commitment to the Constitution and scholarly experience are exemplary. Judge Barrett is conscientious in her application of jurisprudential principles. She is preeminently qualified and has assured me she will interpret the law as it is written. I look forward to her coming before the Judiciary Committee in a couple of weeks to speak further about her experience and qualifications, and to answer questions about her judicial philosophy more deeply."