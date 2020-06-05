x
politics

Northern Idaho lawmaker hospitalized after heart attack

Republican Rep. Thyra Stevenson was listed in serious condition Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Credit: Thyra Stevenson for Idaho House
Thyra Stevenson

LEWISTON, Idaho — A northern Idaho lawmaker has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. 

Republican Rep. Thyra Stevenson was listed in serious condition Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. 

The Lewiston Tribune reports that Stevenson had the heart attack Monday evening while having dinner at a friend's house, and that CPR was performed until emergency crews arrived. 

Stevenson has been running for reelection to win a fourth term. She lives in Nezperce and serves on the Agricultural Affairs, Business, and Revenue & Taxation committees.

She's been in a heated Republican primary with Aaron von Ehlinger.

Von Ehlingeron on his Facebook page asked for prayers so that Stevenson would have a speedy recovery.  

