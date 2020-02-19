x
politics

Gov. Little awards Idaho Medal of Achievement to Bill Roden

The former state legislator and lobbyist passed away in 2019.
Credit: Idaho Governor's Office
Gov. Brad Little presented the Idaho Medal of Achievement to former legislator Bill Roden. His family accepted the award on his behalf.

BOISE, Idaho — The highest honor that an Idaho citizen can receive was presented Wednesday.

Gov. Brad Little awarded the Idaho Medal of Achievement to former legislator and lobbyist Bill Roden.

The event was held in a private ceremony in front of Roden's family. Roden passed away last year.

He had an expansive career that included serving as an Ada County deputy prosecuting attorney, assistant Idaho attorney general, and eight years as a state senator.

Credit: Idaho Press
Former lobbyist Bill Roden

Roden also led a private practice focusing on legislative and government affairs.

The Idaho Medal of Achievement recognizes Idaho citizens who have demonstrated exceptional and inspirational service to the people of Idaho.

