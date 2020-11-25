Election official: Barely a hint of voting fraud in Idaho

Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says there were about 14 or 15 reports of potential fraud among about 880,000 ballots cast.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho election officials say there's no evidence that widespread fraud happened in the state for the Nov. 3 election.

Houck says most of those questionable ballots will end up not being fraudulent and should be resolved. The fact that some ballots drew scrutiny is an indication that the state's election system works, he added.

President Donald Trump won Idaho's three electoral votes by receiving 64% of the vote.