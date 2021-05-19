Recall attempt fails against Nampa School Board trustee

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa School Board trustee who was the target of a recall effort has retained her seat.
Nampa residents voted 631 to 230 against recalling Kim Rost from Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 4.
Rost was elected to a four-year term on the board in 2017.
Backers of the recall effort said that Rost was not representing her constituents, demonstrated a lack of leadership, and was targeting the board chair and other district leaders.
Rost noted that she has served the Nampa School District as a volunteer for 16 years.
"As Board Chair, I ensured Trustees received information from doctors, psychologists, counselors, law enforcement, parents, and teachers prior to making decisions," she wrote in a rebuttal to the recall petition. "All of my actions have been in accordance with Idaho Laws and Trustee Code of Ethics, with counsel by the Idaho School Board Association or legal counsel when required. The role of the board is to govern, and we are responsible to approve all district funds prior to their distribution as a part of the system of checks and balances with the superintendent as the only employee hired and evaluated by the Board."
Rost's term is set to end in December 2021.
