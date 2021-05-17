Nampa School Board votes to make masks optional for remainder of school year

Students and staff can continue wearing a face mask if they would like to, but are no longer required to do so.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School Board voted Monday night to allow masks to be optional for students and staff in the district for the remainder of the school year and for summer school.

Students and staff can continue wearing a face mask if they would like to, but are no longer required to do so. Students who test positive for COVID-19, however, will still be required to quarantine at home, according to a Facebook post from Nampa School District.

The decision comes after the Nampa School Board's special meeting on the district's mask policy came to a sudden end after 20 minutes on Wednesday. The meeting was held to discuss the district's mask policy.

A woman who testified in favor of mask usage was met with boos and jeers, causing the board to adjourn the meeting early. Only three people were able to testify before the board adjourned the meeting.

A district spokesperson said the board reviewed more than 150 written comments and emails sent to each board member individually and used these comments as they revisited the mask policy. Public testimony was not allowed during Monday night's meeting.

"Students and staff are welcome to continue wearing masks if they choose," the district wrote in a Facebook post. "The hope is that COVID numbers will continue to decline over the summer, allowing for masks to be optional in the fall."