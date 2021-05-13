Nampa School Board meeting adjourns abruptly during mask mandate testimony

The special meeting was to hear testimony about the district's mask policy.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School Board of Trustees abruptly stopped their special meeting Wednesday night after a disruption.

The special meeting held at the Skyview High School auditorium was to hear testimony about the district's mask policy.

Right now masks are mandated in Nampa schools.

After one woman testified in favor of masks people started yelling.

Nampa School Board trustee Mandy Simpson started the meeting by saying that it's OK that people disagree or get angry, but warned that they would adjourn the meeting if people did not stay respectful.

Only three people were able to testify before the meeting was adjourned.

Simpson also thanked the Nampa Police Department for being at the meeting to support them in keeping things peaceful.

We don't know if the board plans to hold another meeting on the issue. The last day of school for most students in May 27.