BOISE — Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan has hired four new paid staffers, with more hiring announcements to come, the Jordan campaign said in a news release Saturday.

That announcement comes the day after Jordan's campaign parted ways with manager Michael Rosenow and his staff, including communications director Lisa Newcomb. The campaign said that was part of a leadership transition in progress over the past month. Rosenow, a political consultant from Minnesota, joined the campaign in July 2018.

“We are excited about our new hires, and confident in the current leadership team,” Jordan said. “They understand Idaho’s issues and share my commitment to best serving each and every Idahoan. We look forward to bringing our message to Idaho voters as we campaign across the state from now until November 6.”

The following is a statement from the campaign:

"Paulette Jordan believes that she needs a campaign manager who understands Idaho, it’s citizens and needs. The concerns of all Idahoans – rural, as well as urban – are of foremost interest to the campaign, and will continue to be so. Our staff works tirelessly to listen to every voice at each campaign stop, and to be as inclusive as possible.

"Jordan’s priorities remain focused on affordable healthcare for all, quality education across the state, public land and water preservation, and to represent all Idahoans."

Jordan has speaking appearances scheduled around Idaho in the coming week, including Monday in Coeur d'Alene at the Affiliated Tribes of the Northwest Indians Annual Fall Convention; Wednesday at HP in Boise; and Thursday at a City Club Forum in Idaho Falls.

Jordan, a former state representative from Plummer, is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little of Emmett, Constitution Party candidate Walter Bayes of Letha, and Libertarian Party candidate Bev "Angel" Boeck of Boise.

© 2018 KTVB