BOISE — With less than two months remaining until the November 6 election, there was a shake up among Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan's staff on Friday.

Jordan's campaign manager, Michael Rosenow, and communications director Lisa Newcomb have resigned.

In an email to KTVB, Newcomb said, "I have resigned from my position on the Jordan for governor campaign."

We have reached out to Jordan's campaign manager, Michael Rosenow, for comment but have not heard back.

This isn't the first time Jordan's team has lost high-profile staff this year. Her field director, as well as her deputy campaign manager and treasurer, resigned in May - just days before the primary election.

The Idaho Democratic Party issued the following statement:

"The Idaho Democratic Party does not manage individual campaigns. Campaigns are responsible for managing their personnel and are not required to consult the Party on decisions regarding said personnel."

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as soon as we know more.

© 2018 KTVB